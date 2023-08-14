Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Economy:
Amherst commission talks adding more regulations on utility-scale solar facilities. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
As Mountain Valley Pipeline construction resumes, inspections are in order. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Company working on fiber internet network in town of Bedford and surrounding areas. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Health care:
Virginians weigh in on new telehealth proposal for controlled substances. — Virginia Mercury.
Politics:
The plot thickens: The battle over books comes at a cost. — NPR. [Read Cardinal’s coverage of library debates in Appomattox and Botetourt counties.]
Education:
Judge rules in favor of Liberty University in litigation with former communications executive. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Weather:
