Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Budget standoff holds up amendment to staff Virginia electric utility commission. — Virginia Mercury.
Democrats question Youngkin election order and ex-lawmaker’s status as judge. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Protests continue in Montgomery, Roanoke counties against the Mountain Valley Pipeline. — WSLS-TV.
Culture:
New board seeks new life for two historic Roanoke cemeteries. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Danville creates “story map” to highlight city history. — WSET-TV.
Public safety:
Major Southwest Virginia drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.