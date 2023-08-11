The State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
The Virginia State Capitol. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Budget standoff holds up amendment to staff Virginia electric utility commission. — Virginia Mercury.

Democrats question Youngkin election order and ex-lawmaker’s status as judge. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Protests continue in Montgomery, Roanoke counties against the Mountain Valley Pipeline. — WSLS-TV.

Culture:

New board seeks new life for two historic Roanoke cemeteries. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Danville creates “story map” to highlight city history. — WSET-TV.

Public safety:

Major Southwest Virginia drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.