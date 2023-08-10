Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Trucking company fined for diesel spill into James River. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

AI weapons detection startups compete with industry giant in expanding Virginia school market. — Virginia Mercury.

Ferrum College unveils renovated disc golf course, announces inaugural tournament. — WSET-TV.

Politics:

Ex-Congressman Tom Garrett accused of abuse in bitter divorce proceedings. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Roanoke council moves to fold climate change action into city’s master plan. — Roanoke Rambler.

Health care:

Virginia’s Obamacare premiums to spike with reinsurance program end. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Public safety:

Roanoke police chief candidates whittled to six. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Council votes to remove Bristol’s aging Christmas tree. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Weather:

