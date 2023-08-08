The new electric vehicle charging stations in Uptown Martinsville. Photo by Dwayne Yancey.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Utilities ducking on EV plans, Sierra Club says. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Survey: Virginians want $12K to return to the office full time. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Southside counties ask FCC’s help on stalled broadband. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Education:

Trans youth advocates rally as Roanoke County School Board meeting arrestees arraigned. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

ACLU of Virginia sues ICE, saying immigrants unlawfully detained. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin: What looked like recession last year looks like soft landing now. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

