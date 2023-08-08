Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Economy:

Utilities ducking on EV plans, Sierra Club says. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Survey: Virginians want $12K to return to the office full time. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Southside counties ask FCC’s help on stalled broadband. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Education:

Trans youth advocates rally as Roanoke County School Board meeting arrestees arraigned. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

ACLU of Virginia sues ICE, saying immigrants unlawfully detained. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin: What looked like recession last year looks like soft landing now. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.