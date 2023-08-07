Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Culture:

4,000 rescued beagles, bred for research, found homes and best friends. — The New York Times (paywall). [State Sen. Creigh Deeds adopted one of the dogs, named Mila. Cardinal wrote about their story here.]

Economy:

Another delay for wind farm in Botetourt County. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Amherst high school renovation to be scaled back due to budget cuts. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Politics:

Washington County to consider allowing chickens in residential areas. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Ex-DeSantis backer gives Youngkin’s PAC another $1 million donation. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

Roanoke County, UVa standout Ronde Barber inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.