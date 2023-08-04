Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set Aug. 29 as the date for a special election to fill the remainder of the term of Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth County, who resigned earlier this summer to take a judgeship.

The election will be in the district that Campbell was elected to in 2021 — House District 6, consisting of Carroll County, Wythe County and part of Smyth County.

Jed Arnold. Courtesy of Arnold.

Republican Jed Arnold of Smyth County is unopposed in the November election, but that’s for a differently drawn district under redistricting — House District 46, consisting of Grayson County, Smyth County, Wythe County and part of Pulaski County. However, he lives in that district, as well, so could run.

The deadline for candidates to file is 5 p.m. Aug, 9. Information regarding candidacy requirements can be found on the Department of Elections website .

The electoral history of House District 6 is strongly Republican: Campbell’s lowest vote share in a contested race was 57%; his highest, 81%.

Filling this seat for the remainder of the term will become important if Youngkin convenes a special session of the General Assembly to deal with amendments to the two-year state budget. Negotiations between the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House have been going slowly, but this past week saw some movement toward a compromise.