Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia Senate working on response to latest House budget proposal. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

“We will put the state tax holiday in there,” top Virginia budget negotiator says. —WAVY-TV. [Read Cardinal News’ coverage of why the sales tax holiday went away here.]

Economy:

Eight Virginia companies make 2023 Fortune Global 500. — Virginia Business.

Health care:

Opioid company may back out of “pill mill” settlement, including $21 million owed to Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Virginia trans students, parents speak out against new Youngkin K-12 policies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Lynchburg City Schools releases price estimates of master plan scenarios ahead of joint meeting. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

