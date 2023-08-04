Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Politics:
Virginia Senate working on response to latest House budget proposal. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
“We will put the state tax holiday in there,” top Virginia budget negotiator says. —WAVY-TV. [Read Cardinal News’ coverage of why the sales tax holiday went away here.]
Economy:
Eight Virginia companies make 2023 Fortune Global 500. — Virginia Business.
Health care:
Opioid company may back out of “pill mill” settlement, including $21 million owed to Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Education:
Virginia trans students, parents speak out against new Youngkin K-12 policies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Lynchburg City Schools releases price estimates of master plan scenarios ahead of joint meeting. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Weather:
