Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Health care:

Henrietta Lacks’ family reaches settlement in extracted cell lawsuit. — The Washington Post (paywall).

Politics:

Judge dismisses federal lawsuit over firing of former Nottoway election official. — Virginia Mercury.

Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission. — WDBJ-TV.

Public safety:

Roanoke police report fourth gun-related homicide in a week. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Rail union says Montgomery County derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices. — Associated Press.

Economy:

Dominion program to cap bills for low-income Virginians to start this year. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Roanoke sees increase in homeless population from last summer. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.