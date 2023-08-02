Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Health care:
Henrietta Lacks’ family reaches settlement in extracted cell lawsuit. — The Washington Post (paywall).
Politics:
Judge dismisses federal lawsuit over firing of former Nottoway election official. — Virginia Mercury.
Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect. — Virginia Mercury.
Education:
Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission. — WDBJ-TV.
Public safety:
Roanoke police report fourth gun-related homicide in a week. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Rail union says Montgomery County derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices. — Associated Press.
Economy:
Dominion program to cap bills for low-income Virginians to start this year. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Roanoke sees increase in homeless population from last summer. — WDBJ-TV.
Weather:
