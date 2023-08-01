Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Senate to meet on budget, with Youngkin waiting in wings for deal. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia environmental groups file notice they will challenge Youngkin’s RGGI withdrawal. — Virginia Mercury.

The National Flood Insurance Program got a makeover last year. Here’s how it works. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Gov. Justice announces West Virginia sales tax holiday. — WVVA-TV. [Read about why Virginia no longer has a sales tax holiday in this story by Cardinal’s Markus Schmidt.]

Roanoke author of “Slumlord Millionaire” loses copyright fight with Netflix. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Public safety:

Roanoke homicides surpass 2022’s with five months left in year. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.