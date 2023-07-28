Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Culture:

Why the Appalachian Trail keeps getting longer — and harder. — The Washington Post (paywall).

New Martinsville mural represents hope and diversity. — WDBJ-TV.

Public safety:

Virginia State Police loses Black troopers even after diversity focus. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Downtown Roanoke Inc. report shows more people are choosing to live downtown. — WDBJ-TV.

Politics:

Youngkin administration criticizes falling ABC profits. — Virginia Mercury.

The increasingly popular and political ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ plate. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin, after Texas visit, says Virginia Guard is on detect, deter mission. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

VHSL to continue allowing transgender student-athletes to compete. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.