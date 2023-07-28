Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Culture:
Why the Appalachian Trail keeps getting longer — and harder. — The Washington Post (paywall).
New Martinsville mural represents hope and diversity. — WDBJ-TV.
Public safety:
Virginia State Police loses Black troopers even after diversity focus. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Economy:
Downtown Roanoke Inc. report shows more people are choosing to live downtown. — WDBJ-TV.
Politics:
Youngkin administration criticizes falling ABC profits. — Virginia Mercury.
The increasingly popular and political ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ plate. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Youngkin, after Texas visit, says Virginia Guard is on detect, deter mission. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Sports:
VHSL to continue allowing transgender student-athletes to compete. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.