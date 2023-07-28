Looking into West Virginia from the meadow mountaintop called Rice Fields along the Appalachian Trail in Giles County. Photo by Kevin Myatt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Culture:

Why the Appalachian Trail keeps getting longer — and harder. — The Washington Post (paywall).

New Martinsville mural represents hope and diversity. — WDBJ-TV.

Public safety:

Virginia State Police loses Black troopers even after diversity focus. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Downtown Roanoke Inc. report shows more people are choosing to live downtown. — WDBJ-TV.

Politics:

Youngkin administration criticizes falling ABC profits. — Virginia Mercury.

The increasingly popular and political ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ plate. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin, after Texas visit, says Virginia Guard is on detect, deter mission. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Sports:

VHSL to continue allowing transgender student-athletes to compete. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Weather:

