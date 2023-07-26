If Cam Phillips ever feels disappointed about his path to professional football, he can pull out a special piece of jewelry to remind himself that his career is already successful.

The finger bling is the former Virginia Tech star’s 308-diamond and blue sapphire Grey Cup ring, which the wide receiver earned after his Toronto Argonauts won the Canadian Football League’s 109th championship game last November.

Toronto prevailed 24-23 over the heavily favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Phillips led all pass catchers in the game with a career-high 96 yards on four receptions and hoisted the Grey Cup trophy in only his second CFL season.

“I’m a firm believer in everything happens the way it’s supposed to,” Phillips said in a phone call after a recent practice and autograph session with Argonauts fans.

“Everything is as it should be. To finally do that and get there and play the way I played and to win, I was just full of joy and kind of really on a high for about two to three months after that.”

Phillips is one of 20 current CFL players with a Virginia connection — either born in the state or played their college or university ball there — who are on an active roster, practice roster or injured list.

Full list below.

“I think that’s a good representation up here,” he said. “That’s a good number, and who knows how many other Virginia guys were in [training] camps, because they cut down basically 50% of the roster. There’s still a lot of talent coming from there.”

All nine CFL teams have at least one of those 20 players.

The Ottawa Redblacks lead the way with four players. The Argonauts and B.C. Lions have three each, followed by the Blue Bombers, Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats with two on their squads. The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders each have one.

Lucky Whitehead of the B.C. Lions, who was born in Manassas, taking selfies with fans. He’s considered a fan favorite in the league — or “favourite,” as Canadians would spell it. Photo courtesy of the B.C. Lions.

Historical presence

Virginia schools have been well-represented in the three-down league for decades.

According to all-time statistics provided by Steve Daniel, CFL senior director, football and team analytics, there have been 35 Virginia Tech players in the CFL since 1936, including current active rosters as of mid-July. The University of Virginia accounts for 28, the University of Richmond has had 23 and Hampton University has had 21.

Other football hotbeds are close to that total. The University of Southern California and University of California, Los Angeles, were at 78 players each. Powerhouse programs such as Alabama (60), Louisiana State (55), Clemson (50) and Georgia (50) have also produced players for the northern league.

When it comes to this season’s 45-player CFL active rosters, Virginia Tech and Virginia are holding their own. As of mid-July, the Hokies and Cavaliers each have four players. UCLA has five, Georgia and the University of Texas three each, Ohio State two, Clemson and Louisiana one each and Alabama and USC both have zero.

It should be noted that the CFL — which has 12 players from each team on the field, unlike 11 in the NFL — has a unique roster ratio.

An active roster includes a minimum of 21 “national” players, who are usually Canadians. However, one of those players can be designated a “nationalized American” if he’s spent at least five years in the league or three with his current team. There are a maximum of 19 Americans and a minimum of one global player from outside Canada and the U.S. The maximum three quarterbacks don’t have a designation but are usually Americans. The 45th player is either an extra global or national player.

Some simple math shows schools in Virginia produce an admirable number on those game-day rosters.

Using the maximum of 19 Americans plus three quarterbacks, the nine teams could have 198 players from south of the border on their active rosters. Virginia schools had 13 players on those rosters as of July 21, accounting for almost 7%.

William Stanback, who went from Virginia Union to the Montreal Alouettes, cheers on his team. Photo courtesy of the Montreal Alouettes.

Roads leading north

The 20 players with ties to Virginia have taken different paths to the CFL, which pays a minimum salary of C$70,000 this season, or about $53,200 U.S. (Teams have a C$5.45-million salary cap.) The highest-paid player this year is Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros. The reigning two-time CFL most outstanding player from Ohio (University of Cincinnati) will reportedly earn $600,000 in Canadian dollars, or $456,000 U.S.

Canadian athletes who attend schools in the United States can be selected in the CFL Draft. American players are often discovered by CFL scouts who cover the States, or agents send clients’ film to clubs. Players also submit their football resumes and highlight tapes to teams, while some pay $100 U.S. to attend yearly tryouts most CFL teams hold in various American locations. The tryouts are listed by teams on the CFL website.

Redblacks director of pro personnel Brendan Taman, a former general manager with the Saskatchewan and Winnipeg clubs, said the four Virginia-connected players with Ottawa were picked up in different ways.

Bryce Carter. Courtesy of the Ottawa Redblacks

One of the team’s scouts (staff are responsible for different U.S. regions and two live in the States) watched defensive lineman Bryce Carter in some James Madison games. Taman saw his video and talked to Carter’s agent before last season. He liked Carter’s pass-rushing abilities, even though “he wasn’t the prototypical NFL guy” because of his smaller 6-foot-1, 252-pound frame.

“He’s a good, solid player for us. He’s well-suited for the Canadian game,” Taman said.

The other three Redblacks include receiver/returner DeVonte Dedmon (William and Mary), who’s on the six-game injured list after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He was recommended to the team by his college receivers coach, former CFL player and assistant coach Winston October.

Veteran offensive linemen Jacob Ruby (Richmond) and Hunter Steward (Liberty) arrived in Ottawa through free agency after starting their CFL careers with other teams. Both were born in Canada and selected in CFL drafts.

Each CFL team also has a negotiation list of up to 45 American players, which gives clubs those players’ exclusive rights. Names go on and off the lists all the time. Dedmon and Carter were on Ottawa’s negotiation list, Taman said.

American-based scout Josh Washburn “hits Virginia pretty hard” but scouting usually isn’t aimed at specific states, Taman said.

“We’ll try to go to most of the [American] schools that have Canadians playing at them … or if we have a quarterback on the neg list. We try to strategize where we go,” he said, adding the Redblacks don’t hold free-agent tryouts in the States because other scouting methods are valuable and more cost-efficient.

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Cam Phillips (#89) makes a catch as Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Jamal Parker (#45) defends during the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Photo by Kevin Sousa/CFL.

Shot of reality

Cam Phillips took a winding road to the CFL after a record-setting career at Virginia Tech (2014-17).

He holds the school record for most receiving yards in a career (3,027) and is the all-time leader in receptions with 236 career catches. He recorded the most receptions in a game after hauling in 14 catches for 189 yards in a 64-17 victory over East Carolina in 2017. He was also the most valuable player in the 2016 Belk Bowl and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference first-team in 2017.

“I wasn’t a big Virginia Tech fan growing up, but I loved it there,” said Phillips, who was born in North Carolina but grew up in Maryland. “I met some of my best friends there, like lifelong friends. I have a lot of good memories.”

After recovering from sports hernia surgery in December 2017, Phillips wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft. However, his dream of reaching the big league was rekindled a few weeks later when the Buffalo Bills signed him in May 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

The next chapter of his career was a roster roller-coaster ride.

The 6-foot, 202-pound rookie had stints on and off the practice squad. He got into two August preseason contests and an October regular-season game, when he caught one pass for nine yards. More releases and signings followed, with his finally release in August 2019.

“I enjoyed my time in Buffalo,” Phillips said. “I learned a lot there because that was the first stop of my professional career. Getting released was a little unexpected for me.

“I’d never been cut. I’d always been one of the better players, if not the best player, on my team from little league to college. That was just a shock for me, kind of the first time in my young adult life out of school and I have to man up and figure things out. Really unchartered waters.”

Then came an opportunity to shine.

Phillips was drafted by the XFL Houston Roughnecks. He led the league in receiving yards with 455 yards from 31 catches in five games, including nine touchdowns. Play was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and then the league suspended operations in April 2020.

He attended the Carolina Panthers’ training camp that summer but was released.

It was his ties with Roughnecks head coach June Jones that introduced Phillips to the CFL.

The longtime NCAA and NFL coach had been a head coach with the Tiger-Cats (2017-18) and played quarterback for the Argonauts in 1982.

“Coach June showed us film from Hamilton because some of the plays we ran were some of the plays he showed us. There were a couple guys that followed him [to Houston] that had CFL experience also.”

Phillips signed with the Tiger-Cats in June 2021 but was cut the following month in training camp.

It didn’t take long for another club to show interest.

“We were having the meetings in the extra rooms in the hotel in Hamilton,” Phillips recalled of receiving the news of his release. “As soon as I get back to [my] room, my agent called me and was like, ‘Toronto is on the way to come pick you up. Pack your bags.’”

Phillips spent most of the 2021 pandemic-shortened 14-game CFL season on Toronto’s practice roster but got into the last game of the season in November. There are normally 18 regular-season games.

He also started last year on the Argonauts’ practice squad until injuries vaulted him into the lineup. He played 12 regular-season games, recording 38 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns. Toronto beat Montreal in the East Division final, propelling Phillips into the Grey Cup against Winnipeg.

“Everything happened as it was supposed to happen to make me the person I am today, to be in Toronto, which is a place that I love, and I love the team,” Phillips said. “I would say it made me better, even as plot twisty or just unexpected or ironic as it may be. I’m grateful for getting cut [by Buffalo] and dealing with those things.”

This season, Toronto is the CFL’s only unbeaten team (5-0) through July 21.

Malik Clements (left, who grew up in Danville and went to Cincinnati) and Ricky Walker (who grew up in Hampton and went to Virginia Tech) now play for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Photo courtesy of the team.

Following in family footsteps

Of the 20 players with Virginia ties, five are former Hokies.

Blue Bombers defensive lineman Ricky Walker is one of them.

Born in Newport News and raised in Hampton, Walker was a finalist for the Bill Dudley Award for top collegiate player in the state in his 2018 senior year at Virginia Tech.

Like Phillips, the 6-foot-2, 287-pound tackle wasn’t drafted by an NFL club.

“That was tough,” Walker said. “But I’ve still got opportunities to fulfill my dream and that’s all you can ask for. The Dallas Cowboys gave me that opportunity. I’m grateful from there.”

Walker signed as a free agent with the Cowboys in 2019 and got into a preseason game but was part of the team’s final cuts.

He also competed in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers during the ill-fated 2020 season, and was with the Cleveland Browns for a few weeks that summer.

After posing for a photo with fellow Bombers linebacker Malik Clements following a practice (Clements was born in Danville), Walker explained that Winnipeg had reached out to his agent in 2021.

“At the time, it was pretty much looking like the only offer,” Walker said. “I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’ You still get a chance to play football.”

Walker knew a bit about the CFL through former Virginia Tech teammate Woody Baron, a current defensive lineman with the B.C. Lions who started in the CFL with Montreal in 2018.

In his first two seasons, Walker played 19 games as a backup or in a rotation. He was the reserve player and game-day scratch for Winnipeg’s 2021 Grey Cup victory over Hamilton, but did suit up in last season’s championship loss to Toronto.

This year, he clinched a starting job after the player he backed up signed with another CFL team.

“It’s a good league,” said Walker, a married father of sons aged 4 and 2. “Good people. I like it. It’s a little change-up. The three downs is different, the field is bigger, but at the end of the day you still put your helmet and your pants on the same way. It’s pretty cool.”

His family, most in Pittsburgh, are tuned in to his CFL games, which isn’t too surprising as his football pedigree runs deep.

His uncle, Adam Walker, played running back and won the 1995 Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Older brother Rijo was a defensive back for Virginia and younger brother Rmondo a DB who played for Army at West Point.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea has been impressed with Walker’s patience and work ethic.

“He’s quick. He’s got a low center of gravity,” the reigning two-time CFL coach of the year said. “He can show power, he can show some speed moves. He can vary up his pass rush, he’s stout against the run — all the things you want.”

The coach was also seeing progress from Clements before the starter suffered a hip injury in a July 15 contest that put him on the six-game injured list.

“He’s shown exactly what you need out of a linebacker on any given play,” O’Shea said prior to Clements’ injury. “If the play needs sideline-to-sideline pursuit, then he shows it. If it needs physical straight-on mauling a guy in front of you, he shows that, too.”

Clements was excited for his second season with Winnipeg. He played for Edmonton in 2021 but was released after the Elks overhauled their coaching staff. He took initiative and sent film to the Bombers, leading to a contract and then playing time because of injured teammates.

He even entered this season with a new jersey number, changing from 0 to 33. The reason was an unselfish gesture for a teammate.

Fellow Blue Bombers linebacker Les Maruo, a global player born in Japan (University of Texas-San Antonio), had worn 00 last season. The team was made aware this year it couldn’t have a 0 and 00. Clements let Maruo keep 00 after learning it had special meaning for his teammate.

“Double zero means Les Maruo [in his culture],” Clements explained last month. “It’s more meaningful to him, so zero didn’t really have significance to me so I let him keep double zero.”

The Danville native said he’s into numerology and what numbers mean. He discovered the available 33 refers to a “master teacher and influencer in a sense.” It fit because Clements, who was a psychology major at Cincinnati, did some mental health seminars while living in Cleveland in the offseason.

“So I kind of look at it as that. I can rock out with 33,” he said with a smile.

Clements was well aware that 33 was the number worn by former Winnipeg star running back Andrew Harris, a future hall of famer who signed with the Toronto Argonauts as a free agent prior to last season.

“I did think about that, but I looked at it as I’m not on offense because that would be a lot more weight on my shoulders if I was on offense,” he said, laughing. “But hopefully I can make a name for 33 on the defensive side for myself.”

He said he and Walker feel a kinship of sorts because of their Virginia connection, and both are proud that 20 CFLers have links to the state.

“You’re going against all the states in the U.S. and then the places here in Canada. I mean it’s impressive,” Clements said. “Then you’ve got some global spots on teams so there’s not a lot of open spots on a CFL roster.”

Walker agreed 20 is a solid number.

“That says a lot, lets you know the kind of talent that we have in Virginia,” he said. “It’s good to know that our state is getting recognized because it’s really a good state full of talent.

“We have plenty of legends, from the big names like Michael Vick to Allen Iverson and Bruce Smith, guys like that.”

And maybe, just maybe, some of this season’s 20 will leave their mark in the northern league. One of them already has.

DeVonte Dedmon (17) in action for the Ottawa Redblacks. PHOTO: André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography. Courtesy of the Ottawa Redblacks.

Dedmon was a bright light for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021, when he set a new CFL record for the fastest player to score five career return touchdowns. He did it in 15 games over the 2019 and 2021 seasons (the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic).

The speedy specialist had one punt and one kickoff return for TDs in 2019, followed by two punt-return TDs and a kickoff-return TD in 2021. The old record was 18 games by Henry (Gizmo) Williams.

Dedmon’s feat, coupled with his league-leading 737 yards off punt returns and 1,223 yards from returning kickoffs in 11 games, led to him being named the CFL’s 2021 most outstanding special teams player.

Phillips could be the next one to turn heads.

He said he’s feeling more confident about his abilities and knowledge of how the three-down game works.

“I’m a high-quality player, but I’m also a believer of just being where your feet are,” said Phillips, noting his NFL dream is on pause.

“I’m here, I have teammates and coaches that believe in me. You need to make plays for them so I want to be there for those guys, however long that is.”

Virginia players in the Canadian Football League Northern lights are shining on Virginia football players this year. Twenty players who were either born in Virginia or went to college/university in the state are with the Canadian Football League’s nine teams. Some have already turned heads and claimed league awards and championships in their three-down careers. Here’s a look at the talented 20. Woody Baron, a former Virginia Tech player, is now with the B.C. Lions. Photo courtesy of the B.C. Lions. B.C. LIONS Woody Baron, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Chicago (29) School: Virginia Tech CFL seasons: 5 (Montreal 2018, 2019, 2021; B.C. 2022) Lucky Whitehead, receiver/returner Birthplace/age: Manassas (31) School: Florida Atlantic CFL seasons: 4 (Winnipeg 2019; B.C. 2021, 2022) Awards: 2021 West Division and CFL all-star; won 2019 Grey Cup Taquan Mizzell, formerly of the University of Virginia, in action for the B.C. Lions against Toronto earlier this season. Photo courtesy of the B.C. Lions. Taquan Mizzell, running back Birthplace/age: Virginia Beach (29) School: Virginia CFL seasons: 1 CALGARY STAMPEDERS Tae Daley, defensive back Birthplace/age: Miami (24) School: Virginia Tech CFL seasons: 1 Mike Moore, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Hyattsville, Maryland (29) School: Virginia CFL seasons: 7 (Ottawa 2016; Edmonton 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021; Montreal 2022) Awards: 2019 West Division all-star; won 2016 Grey Cup Darius Bratton, who grew up in Roanoke and went to Virginia, at an Edmonton Elks practice. Photo courtesy of the Elks. EDMONTON ELKS Darrius Bratton, defensive back Birthplace/age: Roanoke (25) School: Virginia CFL seasons: 1 Elliott Brown, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Odenton, Maryland (25) School: Virginia CFL seasons: 1 HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Malik Carney, defensive end Birthplace/age: Alexandria (27) School: North Carolina CFL seasons: 3 (Hamilton 2021, 2022) Jarrod Hewitt, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Venice, Florida (25) School: Virginia Tech CFL seasons: 1 William Stanback of the Montreal Alouettes may be the biggest star in the CFL with Virginia ties. Photo courtesy of Montreal Alouettes. MONTREAL ALOUETTES William Stanback, running back Birthplace/age: Hempstead, New York (29) School: Virginia Union CFL seasons: 5 (Montreal 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) Awards: 2021 CFL rushing leader; 2021 East Division most outstanding player; 2021 East Division and CFL all-star; 2019 East Division and CFL all-star OTTAWA ROUGHRIDERS Bryce Carter, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Steelton, Pennsylvania (25) School: James Madison CFL seasons: 2 (Ottawa 2022) DeVonte Dedmon was named Most Outstanding Special Teamss Player in the CFL for 2021. Courtesy of CFL. DeVonte Dedmon, receiver/returner Birthplace/age: Williamsburg (27) School: William & Mary CFL seasons: 4 (Ottawa 2019, 2021, 2022) Awards: 2021 CFL most outstanding special teams player; 2021 East Division and CFL all-star Records: 2021, set CFL record as the fastest player to score five career return touchdowns (15 games) Jacob Ruby, offensive lineman Birthplace/age: London, Ontario (30) School: Richmond CFL seasons: 8 (Montreal 2015, 2016; Edmonton 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021; Ottawa 2022) Awards: 2022 East Division all-star Hunter Steward of the Ottawa Redblacks stands for the national anthem. PHOTO: André Ringuette/Freestyle Photography. Courtesy of Ottawa Redblacks. Hunter Steward, offensive lineman Birthplace/age: Calgary, Alberta (31) School: Liberty CFL seasons: 9 (B.C. 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021; Ottawa 2022) Frankie Hickson of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Courtesy of the Roughriders. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Frankie Hickson, running back Birthplace/age: Lynchburg (26) School: Liberty CFL seasons: 2 (Saskatchewan 2022) TORONTO ARGONAUTS DaShaun Amos, defensive back Birthplace/age: Midlothian (28) School: East Carolina CFL seasons: 5 (Calgary 2018, 2019, 2021; Toronto 2022) Awards: won 2022 Grey Cup; 2019 West Division all-star; won 2018 Grey Cup Dejon Brissett, receiver Birthplace/age: Mississauga, Ontario (27) School: Virginia CFL seasons: 3 (Toronto 2021, 2022) Awards: won 2022 Grey Cup Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Cam Phillips hauls in a pass against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Photo by Kevin Sousa/CFL. Cam Phillips, receiver Birthplace/age: Charlotte, North Carolina (27) School: Virginia Tech CFL seasons: 3 (Toronto 2021, 2022) Awards: won 2022 Grey Cup Malik Clements of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at a practice last year. (He changed jersey numbers this year.) Photo by Robert Ong. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Malik Clements, linebacker Birthplace/age: Danville (26) School: Cincinnati CFL seasons: 3 (Edmonton 2021; Winnipeg 2022) Ricky Walker, defensive lineman Birthplace/age: Newport News (27) School: Virginia Tech CFL seasons: 3 (Winnipeg 2021, 2022)