Economy:

Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon in North Carolina; one would be in Rockingham County, just 25 miles from Danville. — Associated Press.

What it cost to bring the Ironman 70.3 to Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Four banned from Pittsylvania County GOP. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Virginia expects to return $1 billion of surplus under existing benefit. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia Democrats seek to boost early, absentee voting. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Education:

Top earners at Virginia Tech paid in a “highly competitive market.” — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Weather:

