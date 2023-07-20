Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Health care:
As temperatures rise in Virginia, researchers report sparsely located cooling centers. — Virginia Mercury.
New proposal aims to permanently allow caregiver option for Virginia disability program. — Virginia Mercury.
Politics:
Roanoke’s equity board regroups after departures, controversy left it flailing. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall on some stories).
Montgomery County GOP chairwoman to resign, cites issues with party. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).
Education:
Arguments presented in Jerry Falwell Jr.’s suit for retirement benefits against Liberty University. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).
Tazewell County to get additional school resource officers. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph (paywall).
Absenteeism surge persists in Mecklenburg post-pandemic. — Mecklenburg Sun.
Economy:
Virginia semiconductor alliance powers forward. — Virginia Business (paywall).
Dominion plan sees carbon emissions rising as electric use soars. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).
Culture:
Virginia Highlands Festival bringing concerts all over Abingdon. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).
Weather:
