The orange ball of the sun shines through smoke layers late in the day on Monday, June 5, over the Roanoke Valley. Courtesy of Chris White.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Health care:

As temperatures rise in Virginia, researchers report sparsely located cooling centers. — Virginia Mercury.

New proposal aims to permanently allow caregiver option for Virginia disability program. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

Roanoke’s equity board regroups after departures, controversy left it flailing. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall on some stories).

Montgomery County GOP chairwoman to resign, cites issues with party. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Arguments presented in Jerry Falwell Jr.’s suit for retirement benefits against Liberty University. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Tazewell County to get additional school resource officers. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph (paywall).

Absenteeism surge persists in Mecklenburg post-pandemic. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Economy:

Virginia semiconductor alliance powers forward. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Dominion plan sees carbon emissions rising as electric use soars. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Culture:

Virginia Highlands Festival bringing concerts all over Abingdon. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Weather:

