Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Health care:

As temperatures rise in Virginia, researchers report sparsely located cooling centers. — Virginia Mercury.

New proposal aims to permanently allow caregiver option for Virginia disability program. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

Roanoke’s equity board regroups after departures, controversy left it flailing. — Roanoke Rambler (paywall on some stories).

Montgomery County GOP chairwoman to resign, cites issues with party. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Education:

Arguments presented in Jerry Falwell Jr.’s suit for retirement benefits against Liberty University. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Tazewell County to get additional school resource officers. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph (paywall).

Absenteeism surge persists in Mecklenburg post-pandemic. — Mecklenburg Sun.

Economy:

Virginia semiconductor alliance powers forward. — Virginia Business (paywall).

Dominion plan sees carbon emissions rising as electric use soars. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Culture:

Virginia Highlands Festival bringing concerts all over Abingdon. — Bristol Herald Courier (paywall).

Weather:

