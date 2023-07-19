Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Youngkin implements K-12 transgender policy that emphasizes parents’ rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Botetourt County board takes action in support of library staff against public opposition. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

After being first in Virginia to use it, Arlington hits brakes on ranked-choice voting. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin administration halts teacher diversity grants legislators had funded. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin PAC’s haul looms over Dems’ funding advantage. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin offers some clarity on rights restorations, NAACP wants more details. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Public safety:

Overturned barge sends dangerous debris into Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Priest who worked in Southwest Virginia accused of child sexual abuse. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Downtown Lynchburg master plan wins Commonwealth Plan of the Year award. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Roanoke council adopts Gainsboro hub plan. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Funds go to support regional ag center near Clintwood. — The Coalfield Progress (paywall).

Weather:

