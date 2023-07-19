Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to reporters after the session adjourned. Photo by Markus Schmidt.
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Virginia. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Youngkin implements K-12 transgender policy that emphasizes parents’ rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Botetourt County board takes action in support of library staff against public opposition. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

After being first in Virginia to use it, Arlington hits brakes on ranked-choice voting. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin administration halts teacher diversity grants legislators had funded. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin PAC’s haul looms over Dems’ funding advantage. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Youngkin offers some clarity on rights restorations, NAACP wants more details. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Public safety:

Overturned barge sends dangerous debris into Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Priest who worked in Southwest Virginia accused of child sexual abuse. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Economy:

Downtown Lynchburg master plan wins Commonwealth Plan of the Year award. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Roanoke council adopts Gainsboro hub plan. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Funds go to support regional ag center near Clintwood. — The Coalfield Progress (paywall).

Weather:

