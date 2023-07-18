A Dominion Energy solar farm in Powhatan County. Courtesy of Dominion Energy.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind metered paywalls that provide limited free views per month:

Economy:

Small-scale solar project eyed at Halifax County site. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Workers’ comp costs for Virginia businesses set to decline again. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia wine country is growing. The labor pool is not. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Roanoke Valley could get Olympic cycling trials, satellite office. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Botetourt County supervisors approve 89-acre, 400-unit mixed-use development. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Sen. Emmett Hanger fights budget impasse one last time. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian (paywall).

Education:

Roanoke County students freed of $99,000 lunch debt. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Firefighters, wildlife biologists safely rescue young bear in downtown Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

“They are known worldwide”: Bedford Boys honored 79 years after fateful telegraphs arrived following D-Day. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

Second storm in as many days floods Lynchburg-area roadways. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.