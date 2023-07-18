Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind metered paywalls that provide limited free views per month:

Economy:

Small-scale solar project eyed at Halifax County site. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Workers’ comp costs for Virginia businesses set to decline again. — Richmond Times-Dispatch (paywall).

Virginia wine country is growing. The labor pool is not. — The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress (paywall).

Roanoke Valley could get Olympic cycling trials, satellite office. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Botetourt County supervisors approve 89-acre, 400-unit mixed-use development. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Politics:

Sen. Emmett Hanger fights budget impasse one last time. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian (paywall).

Education:

Roanoke County students freed of $99,000 lunch debt. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

Culture:

Firefighters, wildlife biologists safely rescue young bear in downtown Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times (paywall).

“They are known worldwide”: Bedford Boys honored 79 years after fateful telegraphs arrived following D-Day. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

Weather:

Second storm in as many days floods Lynchburg-area roadways. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance (paywall).

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.