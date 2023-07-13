Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:
Education:
Virginia Tech developing faculty, curriculum for new campus. — The Roanoke Times.
Alleghany County pushes ahead with school consolidation efforts before the start of school. — WDBJ-TV.
New school superintendent named at Bristol Public Schools. — WCYB-TV.
Politics:
Lynchburg City Council members can’t insult each other after new rules set during latest meeting. — WSET-TV.
Changes to sex listed on Virginia birth certificates more than doubled after 2020 law. — Virginia Mercury.
Economy:
Developer proposes building new hotel in Rocky Mount. — The Roanoke Times.
Health care:
Settlement reached in suit filed against Centra Health. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Culture:
Danville-based God’s Pit Crew in California rebuilding homes damaged by floods. — Danville Register & Bee.
Five earthquakes rattle Southwest Virginia within a month. — WSLS-TV.
Weather:
