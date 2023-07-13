A rendering of Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus Academic Building One. Courtesy of the university.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Virginia Tech developing faculty, curriculum for new campus. — The Roanoke Times.

Alleghany County pushes ahead with school consolidation efforts before the start of school. — WDBJ-TV.

New school superintendent named at Bristol Public Schools. — WCYB-TV.

Politics:

Lynchburg City Council members can’t insult each other after new rules set during latest meeting. — WSET-TV.

Changes to sex listed on Virginia birth certificates more than doubled after 2020 law. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Developer proposes building new hotel in Rocky Mount. — The Roanoke Times.

Health care:

Settlement reached in suit filed against Centra Health. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Culture:

Danville-based God’s Pit Crew in California rebuilding homes damaged by floods. — Danville Register & Bee.

Five earthquakes rattle Southwest Virginia within a month. — WSLS-TV.

Weather:

