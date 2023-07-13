Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Education:

Virginia Tech developing faculty, curriculum for new campus. — The Roanoke Times.

Alleghany County pushes ahead with school consolidation efforts before the start of school. — WDBJ-TV.

New school superintendent named at Bristol Public Schools. — WCYB-TV.

Politics:

Lynchburg City Council members can’t insult each other after new rules set during latest meeting. — WSET-TV.

Changes to sex listed on Virginia birth certificates more than doubled after 2020 law. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Developer proposes building new hotel in Rocky Mount. — The Roanoke Times.

Health care:

Settlement reached in suit filed against Centra Health. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Culture:

Danville-based God’s Pit Crew in California rebuilding homes damaged by floods. — Danville Register & Bee.

Five earthquakes rattle Southwest Virginia within a month. — WSLS-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.