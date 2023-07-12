Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Millions funneled into Virginia primaries reignite calls for campaign finance reform. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin says small reactor “moonshot” on track. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Attorney General Miyares discusses crime concerns with law enforcement agencies in Southwest Virginia. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Harvest at Blue Ridge mixed-use development recommended for approval by Botetourt commission. — The Roanoke Times.

Virginia rises to No. 2 in CNBC’s Top States for Business. — Virginia Business.

Education:

Roaming food truck provides free summer meals for Danville students. — Danville Register & Bee.

Virginia’s K-12 formula leaves schools underfunded, report says. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Sports:

A former Virginia Tech football player is reinventing himself as a chef after two years of struggle. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Culture:

Townsend named executive director of Moton Museum in Farmville. — The Farmville Herald.

Weather:

