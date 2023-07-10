Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Most of $60 million in Youngkin’s learning recovery grants went to higher income households. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia National Guard deploys 100 to Texas border on Youngkin orders. — The Washington Post.

Public safety:

Regional commission says Roanoke Valley greenways not “high-crime areas” after elderly woman assaulted. — The Roanoke Times.

Swim advisory ended for portion of Smith Mountain Lake previously impacted by harmful algal blooms. — The Roanoke Times.

Economy:

Botetourt County Planning Commission to take up another major development proposal. — The Roanoke Times.

Culture:

Bedford mural honoring soldiers in the planning stages for Centertown location. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Transportation:

Bristol gets voice, vote on Amtrak passenger service effort. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Weather:

