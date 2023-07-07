Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Transportation:

Coalfields Expressway funding options are explored. — The Coalfield Progress.

Report: Bristol, Tenn., Amtrak route unlikely to attract large number of riders. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Public safety:

Virginia Court of Appeals says probable cause alone isn’t enough for warrantless search. — Virginia Mercury.

Earthquake confirmed Thursday morning in Carroll County. — WSLS-TV.

New fire station planned for Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Center. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Education:

$3 million headed to school divisions across Virginia for skilled trades programs. — WSET-TV.

Politics:

Youngkin visits Virginia troops in Bedford County before border deployment. — WSET-TV.

Youngkin says Virginia revenue strong for tax cuts, responds to Maryland’s Moore. — The Washington Post.

Youngkin administration removes webpage on LGBTQ resources for youth. — Virginia Mercury.

Weather:

