Transportation:
Coalfields Expressway funding options are explored. — The Coalfield Progress.
Report: Bristol, Tenn., Amtrak route unlikely to attract large number of riders. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Public safety:
Virginia Court of Appeals says probable cause alone isn’t enough for warrantless search. — Virginia Mercury.
Earthquake confirmed Thursday morning in Carroll County. — WSLS-TV.
New fire station planned for Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Center. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Education:
$3 million headed to school divisions across Virginia for skilled trades programs. — WSET-TV.
Politics:
Youngkin visits Virginia troops in Bedford County before border deployment. — WSET-TV.
Youngkin says Virginia revenue strong for tax cuts, responds to Maryland’s Moore. — The Washington Post.
Youngkin administration removes webpage on LGBTQ resources for youth. — Virginia Mercury.
Weather:
