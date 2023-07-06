Truckers playing skill games at Hermie Sadler's truck stop in Emporia. Photo by Markus Schmidt.

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

With court case stalled, skill-game industry keeps cash flowing to Virginia politicians. — Virginia Mercury.

Date set for unveiling of statue honoring Lynchburg’s first African American mayor. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Search for new registrar sparks debate and allegations of political motives, state code violations in Pittsylvania County. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Culture:

After two decades in Danville area, AAF Tank Museum announces closure. — Danville Register & Bee.

Economy:

Dominion power line routes stir opposition. — The Mecklenburg Sun.

Roanoke’s plan for a Gainsboro hub may pivot as clock ticks on pandemic relief money. — Roanoke Rambler.

Weather:

