Politics:

With court case stalled, skill-game industry keeps cash flowing to Virginia politicians. — Virginia Mercury.

Date set for unveiling of statue honoring Lynchburg’s first African American mayor. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Search for new registrar sparks debate and allegations of political motives, state code violations in Pittsylvania County. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Culture:

After two decades in Danville area, AAF Tank Museum announces closure. — Danville Register & Bee.

Economy:

Dominion power line routes stir opposition. — The Mecklenburg Sun.

Roanoke’s plan for a Gainsboro hub may pivot as clock ticks on pandemic relief money. — Roanoke Rambler.

Weather:

