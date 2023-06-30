Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside. Some content may be behind a metered paywall:

Politics:

Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity. — Virginia Mercury

Breakdown on budget leaves Virginians in lurch with uncertain economy. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Police, fire chiefs detail firearm incident after bullet-stricken laptop produced at Lynchburg City Council meeting; body jilts workplace resolution. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Health care:

Valor Healthcare expands to provide additional services to veterans in Danville. — WDBJ-TV.

Environment:

Selenium discharges from Southwest Va. mine trigger debate over testing. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Halifax County breaks ground for new high school. — (Halifax County) News & Record, The Gazette-Virginian.

Weather:

