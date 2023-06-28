Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Virginia budget negotiations break down over tax cuts; special session next? — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia ABC inventory losses may be less certain than authority indicated. — Virginia Mercury.

Despite legislative furor, Chinese farm holdings in Va. old and limited. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Economy:

Norton studies enterprise zone options. — The Coalfield Progress.

Public safety:

Harmful algal blooms remain in Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

