Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Lynchburg airport pursues expanded service opportunities with American Airlines, ultra-low-cost carriers. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Feeding Southwest Virginia provides free summer meals for children in need. — WCYB-TV.
Public safety:
Cessna plane crash in Augusta County was “near vertical” event. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian.
Bluefield searching for flooding solutions. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Weather:
