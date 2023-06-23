Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Lynchburg airport pursues expanded service opportunities with American Airlines, ultra-low-cost carriers. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Feeding Southwest Virginia provides free summer meals for children in need. — WCYB-TV.

Public safety:

Cessna plane crash in Augusta County was “near vertical” event. — The (Waynesboro) News Virginian.

Bluefield searching for flooding solutions. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Weather:

For weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.