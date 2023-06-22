Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Virginia primaries have major implications for potential Commanders stadium. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia primaries raise stakes for Youngkin this fall. — The Washington Post.

Virginia eyes sale of hundreds of acres of hospital lands. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Public safety:

NTSB: Pilot of crashed jet chased by military planes suddenly went silent. — The Washington Post.

Economy:

No change on metallic mining after Buckingham County meeting. — The Farmville Herald.

2023 Virginia hotel revenues up 12.9% over pre-pandemic. — Virginia Business.

Education:

Radford School Board hires JMU educator as interim superintendent. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

