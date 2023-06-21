Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Culture:

Blue Ridge Parkway advising visitors to be aware of bears. — WDBJ-TV.

How does Danville-based God’s Pit Crew build new homes in a matter of two weeks? Volunteers, planning and prayer. — Danville Register & Bee.

Economy:

Southside Electric Cooperative customers will see lower power bills, as change takes place. — The Farmville Herald.

Gas prices in Roanoke up 3.3 cents in the past week. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

