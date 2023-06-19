Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Solar farm proposal likely to return in Franklin County. — The Roanoke Times.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport looks ahead 20 years. — The Roanoke Times.
Politics:
Tom McCracken drops out of Catawba District GOP race in Roanoke County. — The Roanoke Times.
Public safety:
Cameras now monitor Lynchburg street where 6-year-old boy was killed. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Maryland man charged with capital murder in shooting death of Wintergreen police officer. — WDBJ-TV.
Environment:
Water level at Spring Hollow drops as ‘forever chemical’ remains. — The Roanoke Times.
Smith Mountain Lake’s algae bloom swimming advisory update. — WDBJ-TV.
Health care:
First phase of emergency department renovations to begin next week at Sovah Health-Danville. — Danville Register & Bee.
Weather:
