Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Solar farm proposal likely to return in Franklin County. — The Roanoke Times.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport looks ahead 20 years. — The Roanoke Times.

Politics:

Tom McCracken drops out of Catawba District GOP race in Roanoke County. — The Roanoke Times.

Public safety:

Cameras now monitor Lynchburg street where 6-year-old boy was killed. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Maryland man charged with capital murder in shooting death of Wintergreen police officer. — WDBJ-TV.

Environment:

Water level at Spring Hollow drops as ‘forever chemical’ remains. — The Roanoke Times.

Smith Mountain Lake’s algae bloom swimming advisory update. — WDBJ-TV.

Health care:

First phase of emergency department renovations to begin next week at Sovah Health-Danville. — Danville Register & Bee.

Weather:

