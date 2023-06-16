Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Montgomery County judge dismisses mobile home park appeal. — The Roanoke Times.

As Amazon HQ2 opens its doors, neighbors brace for a transformation. — The Washington Post.

Virginia tax collections rise by nearly $1 billion. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Chamber launches new branding initiatives for Alleghany County. — The Recorder.

Education:

School districts struggle to implement new laws on sexually explicit books. — Virginia Mercury.

Public safety:

Body cameras not required for Virginia State Police. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Politics:

Prince Edward supervisors settle flag size dispute. — The Farmville Herald.

Environment:

Smith Mountain Lake Association launches online Harmful Algal Bloom Resource Center. — Smith Mountain Eagle.

Weather:

