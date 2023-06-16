Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Montgomery County judge dismisses mobile home park appeal. — The Roanoke Times.
As Amazon HQ2 opens its doors, neighbors brace for a transformation. — The Washington Post.
Virginia tax collections rise by nearly $1 billion. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Chamber launches new branding initiatives for Alleghany County. — The Recorder.
Education:
School districts struggle to implement new laws on sexually explicit books. — Virginia Mercury.
Public safety:
Body cameras not required for Virginia State Police. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Politics:
Prince Edward supervisors settle flag size dispute. — The Farmville Herald.
Environment:
Smith Mountain Lake Association launches online Harmful Algal Bloom Resource Center. — Smith Mountain Eagle.
Weather:
