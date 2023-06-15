Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Judge tosses suit to stop Randolph Solar, constrains future challenges by lawyer. — Mecklenburg Sun.
Politics:
Budget impasse puts state program that cuts health insurance costs at risk. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Trump Virginia leader likens the U.S. to a “banana republic.” — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Norment says political primaries are factor in Virginia’s unresolved budget impasse. — Virginia Mercury.
Angela Hill named next Montgomery County administrator. — The Roanoke Times.
Virginia Democratic Party’s direction at stake in competing donations. — The Washington Post.
Education:
Virginia’s first Community Schools conference draws 150-plus. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Health care:
Virginia dental clinics awarded $200,000 to address dentist shortages. — Virginia Mercury.
Culture:
Roanoke’s drag scene is booming, and performers are taking the show on the road. — Roanoke Rambler.
Weather:
