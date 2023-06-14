Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Courts:

Roanoke lawyer appointed federal magistrate judge. — The Roanoke Times.

Politics:

Warner says first responders need more support. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Botetourt County supervisor charged after incident with critic. — The Roanoke Times.

Health care:

City of Roanoke announces discount program for non-covered prescriptions. — The Roanoke Times.

Education:

Virginia eyes soaring college counseling demand as an answer to workforce shortages. — Virginia Mercury.

Politics:

Soil and water board asks for loosening of campaign finance rules for local directors. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

Richmond approves 7,500-person amphitheater along the James River. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virginia airports get federal funds for improvement. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

