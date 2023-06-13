Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Health care:

Sentara updates plans for new South Boston hospital with list of services. — (Halifax) News & Record, The Gazette-Virginian.

Economy:

Golf facility, campground, solar farm among zoning requests in Washington County. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Richmond council votes to put casino approval back on ballot. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Public safety:

Roanoke addresses bicycle safety on the road to Vision Zero. — The Roanoke Times.

Wrongful death lawsuit against Roanoke County police allowed to move forward. — The Roanoke Times.

Roanoke Young Democrats protest new expanded curfew. — The Roanoke Times.

Culture:

Danville stamp from Civil War-era — “one of the rarest” — heads to auction this month. — Danville Register & Bee.

Sports:

USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships set for this week in western Virginia. — WDBJ-TV.

