Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Culture:

After lengthy repairs, Blue Ridge Parkway reopens south of U.S. 220 in Roanoke County. — The Roanoke Times.

Fiddlers’ convention bows in to the Washington County Fairgrounds. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Tazewell County man wins $886,819 prize in the Virginia Lottery. — WVVA-TV.

Politics:

Lawsuit against Buckingham Electoral Board dismissed. — The Farmville Herald.

Economy:

Community partnership working to bridge the digital divide in Alleghany Highlands. — The Recorder.

Weather:

