Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Culture:
After lengthy repairs, Blue Ridge Parkway reopens south of U.S. 220 in Roanoke County. — The Roanoke Times.
Fiddlers’ convention bows in to the Washington County Fairgrounds. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Tazewell County man wins $886,819 prize in the Virginia Lottery. — WVVA-TV.
Politics:
Lawsuit against Buckingham Electoral Board dismissed. — The Farmville Herald.
Economy:
Community partnership working to bridge the digital divide in Alleghany Highlands. — The Recorder.
Weather:
