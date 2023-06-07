Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Culture:
Gov. Youngkin speaks at 79th anniversary of D-Day commemoration. — WSET-TV.
Public safety:
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say. — Associated Press.
Economy:
Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks dismissal of remaining lawsuits. — The Roanoke Times.
Environment:
Virginia wetlands protections remain robust despite Supreme Court ruling, say enviro groups. — Virginia Mercury.
Sports:
Virginians bet nearly $426M on sports in April. — Virginia Business.
Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. — WDBJ-TV.
Big 10 vets Virginia for possible membership but not Virginia Tech. — Sports Illustrated.
Weather:
For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.