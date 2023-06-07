Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Culture:

Gov. Youngkin speaks at 79th anniversary of D-Day commemoration. — WSET-TV.

Public safety:

Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say. — Associated Press.

Economy:

Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks dismissal of remaining lawsuits. — The Roanoke Times.

Environment:

Virginia wetlands protections remain robust despite Supreme Court ruling, say enviro groups. — Virginia Mercury.

Sports:

Virginians bet nearly $426M on sports in April. — Virginia Business.

Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. — WDBJ-TV.

Big 10 vets Virginia for possible membership but not Virginia Tech. — Sports Illustrated.

Weather:

