Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Public safety:

Botetourt Circuit Court staff move out ahead of courthouse’s demolition. — The Roanoke Times.

Cessna crashes in Nelson County after F-16 jets scramble to intercept plane, causing sonic boom in D.C. — The Washington Post and Staunton News Leader.

Franklin County officer charged in child sex abuse case has resigned, sheriff’s office says. — The Roanoke Times.

Economy:

$2.2 billion and counting: Dominion readies its grid for renewable energy. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Charging stations installed in uptown Martinsville. — Martinsville Bulletin.

Danville to consider updating tax code to clarify Airbnb revenue origins. — Danville Register & Bee.

Politics:

Virginia’s Guard deployment to Texas to cost $3.1 million for 30 days. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Culture:

Generations travel to Roanoke to admire 611 locomotive, blow the whistle. — WSLS-TV.

Weather:

