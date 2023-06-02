Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Education:

Virginia Tech bias policy upheld by appeals court. — The Roanoke Times.

VMI’s chief diversity officer resigns amid alumni war over DEI. — The Washington Post.

Environment:

New federal tailpipe rules would put stricter limits on Virginia’s heavy truck emissions. — Virginia Mercury.

Economy:

DMV-issued farm use tags required beginning July 1. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Weather:

