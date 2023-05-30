Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Debt ceiling deal includes surprise approval of Mountain Valley Pipeline. — Politico.

Economy:

Roanoke Valley apartment boom, first since ’70s, driven by jobs. — The Roanoke Times.

Bedford supervisors OK townhomes in Moneta on site of former drive-in theater. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Grant adds 2,000 Halifax County homes to fiber area. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Public safety:

As police diversity lags the city overall, Lynchburg department works on building trust. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Roanoke Valley law enforcement leaders of color stand out among peers. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

