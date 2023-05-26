Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Lynchburg City Council adopts youth curfew as “test” to address juvenile crime. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Rep. Bob Good introduces bill that could rename VA clinic after Desmond Doss. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Failed vote on capital improvement plan leaves Lynchburg’s budget unbalanced and mayor “disappointed” in council. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Democrat Misty Dawn challenging Republican Del. Joe McNamara. — The Roanoke Times.

Sports:

Big Ten’s vacated TV slots on ABC-ESPN an opportunity for ACC football. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Public safety:

Law enforcement officials tout investigative network, announce new regional ballistics lab in Salem. — The Roanoke Times.

Culture:

New mural in downtown Roanoke celebrates Blue Ridge region. — WDBJ-TV.

Splashpad to open Sunday in Abingdon. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Boating safety stressed as season opens at Smith Mountain Lake. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.