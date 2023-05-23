Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Ratepayer alliance asks Va. governor, legislators to fill State Corporation Commission vacancies. — Virginia Mercury.

Buckingham Republicans withdraw nomination of fired registrar for electoral board. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Tuition and fees could rise for Virginia community colleges. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

Potomac Yard-Virginia Tech Metro station opens in Alexandria. — Virginia Business.

Health care:

Company withdraws application for drug treatment center in Bedford County. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Public safety:

U.S. attorney’s office seeks to forfeit homes connected to murder of Big Stone Gap police officer. — WDBJ-TV.

Economy:

South Boston warehouse building gets new life as logistics hub. — South Boston News & Record.

Sports:

Danville’s Malik Clements bids for starting position with Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. — Winnipeg Free Press. (See previous stories: “Aspiring dentist from Danville first aims for career in Canadian Football League” and “Danville’s Malik Clements to play in Canadian Football League championship game.“

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.