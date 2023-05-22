Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Amherst NAACP asks board to address Confederate monument’s place on county property. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance. [Editor’s note: The News & Advance originally reported that the NAACP had asked the county to remove the entire monument. The newspaper has corrected its story online.]

In FOIA case, Va. Supreme Court draws ‘bright line’ upholding open meetings. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Director of Virginia higher education council to step down after 12 years. — Virginia Mercury.

Culture:

Young African immigrant’s dreams getting back on track in Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times.

Public safety:

A youth curfew in Lynchburg? Leaders agree on action, yet questions remain. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

How guns in Roanoke fall into the wrong hands. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

