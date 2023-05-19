Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Appalachian Power adds equipment to clean up Leesville and Smith Mountain lakes. — WDBJ-TV.

Natural gas industry says no need for state methane emission regulation. — Virginia Mercury.

Public safety:

With federal inmates gone, Piedmont Regional Jail weighs options. — The Farmville Herald.

Politics:

What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.