Economy:

Three Virginia electric co-ops ask to make community solar programs permanent. — Virginia Mercury.

Mountain Valley Pipeline regains permit to pass through the Jefferson National Forest. — The Roanoke Times.

Politics:

Democrats criticize Virginia’s withdrawal from voter data partnership. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

How redistricting reform is launching the Virginia General Assembly into a new era. — Virginia Mercury.

Flag size becomes an issue in Prince Edward County. — The Farmville Herald.

Education:

Franklin County Public Schools hit by ransomware attack. — The Roanoke Times.

Culture:

An ‘Infamous Weekend’ coming to Rooster Walk grounds. — The Roanoke Times.

Sports:

Babcock says Virginia Tech moving forward with ACC but has explored potential options. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.