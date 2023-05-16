Sports:
Virginia, Virginia Tech among seven ACC schools examining grant of rights agreement, per reports. — CBS Sports.
Economy:
Bristol Casino reports $14 million in revenue in April. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Three Roads Brewing expands operations. — Chatham Star-Tribune.
Culture:
Two new farmers markets open in Campbell County. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.
Central, Southside experience early strawberry season. — The Charlotte Gazette.
Staunton River State Park pool closed for fourth straight season. — (South Boston) News & Record.
Naturalization ceremony at Red Hill produces 30 new citizens. — The Altavista Journal.
Education:
Search for new Henry County superintendent underway. — Henry County Enterprise.
Weather:
