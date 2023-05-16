Sports:

Virginia, Virginia Tech among seven ACC schools examining grant of rights agreement, per reports. — CBS Sports.

Economy:

Bristol Casino reports $14 million in revenue in April. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Three Roads Brewing expands operations. — Chatham Star-Tribune.

Culture:

Two new farmers markets open in Campbell County. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Central, Southside experience early strawberry season. — The Charlotte Gazette.

Staunton River State Park pool closed for fourth straight season. — (South Boston) News & Record.

Naturalization ceremony at Red Hill produces 30 new citizens. — The Altavista Journal.

Education:

Search for new Henry County superintendent underway. — Henry County Enterprise.

Weather:

