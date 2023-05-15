Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Bristol City Council voices support for idea of passenger rail return. — WCYB-TV.

Pig-to-human organ center in Christiansburg is $100 million project. — The Roanoke Times.

Jamaican eatery opens at Roanoke City Market. — The Roanoke Times.

Politics:

Virginia joins Republican states pulling out of multi-state voter list program. — Virginia Mercury.

Youngkin vetoes five bills he couldn’t get legislature to amend, signs 12 others. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Bedford County supervisor asks town council to reconsider land annexation plan. — The (Lynchburg) News & Advance.

Weather:

