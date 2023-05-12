Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Energix withdraws second solar farm proposal in Franklin County due to public outcry. — The Roanoke Times.

RISE dispensary opens this month in Bristol. — Bristol Herald Courier.

Health care:

Over 20,000 Virginians lose Medicaid coverage a month into unwinding. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Va. Board of Education expedites extension of 15,500 teacher licenses. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.