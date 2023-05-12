Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:
Economy:
Energix withdraws second solar farm proposal in Franklin County due to public outcry. — The Roanoke Times.
RISE dispensary opens this month in Bristol. — Bristol Herald Courier.
Health care:
Over 20,000 Virginians lose Medicaid coverage a month into unwinding. — Virginia Mercury.
Education:
Va. Board of Education expedites extension of 15,500 teacher licenses. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Weather:
