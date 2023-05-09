Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Politics:

Bristol city leaders to talk budget, proposed tax rate increases. — WCYB-TV.

Youngkin: No room for hate in Virginia. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Fiorina to head Virginia’s effort to plan nation’s 250th birthday. — The Washington Post.

Economy:

$3 million in funding approved to spur housing development in Smyth County. — WCYB-TV.

Health care:

‘Godsend’ caregiver program for Virginians with disabilities set to end this fall. — Virginia Mercury.

Education:

Liberty University unveils safety app. — WDBJ-TV.

Weather:

