Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:

Economy:

Judge sets public hearing in Bristol landfill lawsuit. — WCYB-TV.

MVP sees narrow path to completing pipeline by year’s end. — The Roanoke Times.

Pro anglers descend on Buggs Island Lake, bringing burst of spending. — Mecklenburg Sun.

RiverStreet starts broadband expansion in Charlotte County. — The Charlotte Gazette.

STEPS reimagines regional homeless project in Farmville. — The Farmville Herald.

Politics:

Virginia budget negotiators agree to wait until June. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Virignia probe into hiring of ‘catfishing cop’ ends with no investigative report. — Virginia Mercury.

Culture:

Park ranger retires after 34 years at Booker T. Washington National Monument. — The Roanoke Times.

Weather:

For more weather news, follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx and sign up for his free weather email newsletter. His weekly column appears in Cardinal News each Wednesday afternoon.