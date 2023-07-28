When Brent Pry took over as Virginia Tech’s head coach in 2022, he was quick to point out that the Hokies were the flagship football program in the state.

He pretty much said the same thing at the ACC’s preseason media event that ended Thursday in Charlotte.

Apparently, it doesn’t require much to qualify as the flagship program in Virginia.

The Hokies finished seventh out of eight teams in the ACC’s Coastal Division last year, and Virginia was eighth.

When ACC media balloting took place this week, Clemson was first overall as well as first in the Atlantic Division with 1,031 “points,” followed by Florida State with 789.

Miami headed up the Coastal Division with 998, followed by Virginia Tech, which had 16 first-place votes and 838 points.

Virginia was last in the Coastal Division with 257 points and no first-place votes. North Carolina was next to last ahead of UVa.

A surprise for the Hokies was a Tech player who joined Pry at media day. It was Ali Jennings, who transferred to Tech in 2022 after the first semester at Old Dominion, where he had 54 receptions for 959 yards and nine touchdowns.

He had 62 receptions for 1,066 yards the season before that.

Virginia also brought a key transfer to the occasion Wednesday. That would be quarterback Tony Musket from Monmouth.

“From day one, we saw his confidence,” UVa coach Tony Elliott said, “and it’s not cockiness. From day one, he wasn’t afraid to go into the locker room. He quickly galvanized the guys and went to watch film. He was very productive at Monmouth and did what was necessary to be successful.

“He does throw an accurate ball, a very catchable ball. He has all the confidence and knows how to manage it. He just has that ‘it’ factor.”

Elliott was asked thoughts about the impact of shootings in Charlottesville that took the lives of three UVa football players returning from a school trip.

“It’s something they shouldn’t have to live through,” said Elliott about his team, noting that the current UVa players wear the numbers of the teammates who passed away.

What’s forgotten is that the scheduled season-ending Tech-UVa game was canceled after shootings following the UVa game against Pittsburgh and was bound to put the Hokies in a difficult situation.

Pittsburgh’s head coach in the game against Virginia the day before the shootings, Pat Narduzzi, spoke out in Charlotte this week about the issues surrounding NIL deals and the transfer portal.

“I think there’s got to be a lid on the [NIL deals],” said Narduzzi, who has been challenged on that subject by Colorado coach Deion Sanders. “If you’re going to leave the transfer portal open, there’s got to be a salary cap so people can’t go overspend.”

West Virginia senator Joe Manchin also has voiced his concerns, as has Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville, who formerly was the head coach at Auburn.

Recruiting

Moritz Schmoranzer, an offensive tackle from North Cross in Roanoke who is committed to Pittsburgh, is rated the No. 15 prospect in Virginia by rivals.com. James Madison and Appalachian State had also offered him early in the recruiting cycle.